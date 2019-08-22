Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 169,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

