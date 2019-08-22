Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 324,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,576. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

