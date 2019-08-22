Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,763,000 after buying an additional 11,384,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after buying an additional 1,218,493 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $18,335,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $23,146,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,623,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,914,000 after purchasing an additional 403,359 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

