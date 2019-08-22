Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 4,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

