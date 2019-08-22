SCP Investment LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.90. 44,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,844. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

