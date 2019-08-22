SCP Investment LP Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 13.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.54% of Air Lease worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 289,140 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,271,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,203 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,121,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,451,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 84,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $52,392,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,784,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,120,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,271 over the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,772. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

