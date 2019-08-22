SCP Investment LP Invests $1.48 Million in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Devon Energy accounts for 0.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 180,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,789. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

