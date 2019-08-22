SCP Investment LP Takes $747,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 743,087 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 747,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,984 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 640,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 467,376 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 295,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE:WLL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 1,995,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $778.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

