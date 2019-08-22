Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,778,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the previous session’s volume of 236,526 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

