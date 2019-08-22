Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $297,280.00 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $297,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 430,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

