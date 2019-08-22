Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 12,419 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 197,728 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.