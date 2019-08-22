Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 142,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,844. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

