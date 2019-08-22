Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.23 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

HPQ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 100,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,537. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

