Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $202.33. 6,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

