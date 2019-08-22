Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,691 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $57.97. 34,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

