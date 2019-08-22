Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 637 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after acquiring an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after acquiring an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.