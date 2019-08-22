SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

SEK stock opened at A$20.31 ($14.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$20.78 and its 200-day moving average is A$19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SEEK has a 1 year low of A$16.27 ($11.54) and a 1 year high of A$22.94 ($16.27).

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

