SelfSell Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.