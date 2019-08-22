Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SXT opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

