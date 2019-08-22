Seven Group Holdings Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SVW stock opened at A$16.81 ($11.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. Seven Group has a fifty-two week low of A$13.17 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of A$23.88 ($16.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

About Seven Group

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

