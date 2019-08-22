SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.20, 9,220 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 66,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.