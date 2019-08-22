Sfmg LLC Sells 44,855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after buying an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after buying an additional 824,109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after buying an additional 755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 129,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,915,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.