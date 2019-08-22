ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Cap of $21,834.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $21,834.00 and $14,999.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

