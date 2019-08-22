Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

