SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Tuesday. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of $709.87 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.