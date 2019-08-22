Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

PANW opened at $203.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.00. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

