Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,151 Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBF opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.