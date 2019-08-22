Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 56.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Infosys by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

