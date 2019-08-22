Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,994 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 872.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.