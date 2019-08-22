Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 808 Shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,817 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter valued at about $8,845,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the first quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the first quarter valued at about $2,573,000.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.32. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

