Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

