Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84, approximately 4,292,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,873,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 444,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 349,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

