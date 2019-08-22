Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 18.2%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) shares fell 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 238,240 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 249,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.