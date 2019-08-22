SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 179,368 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 106,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SILV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

