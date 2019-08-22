SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

SINA opened at $42.07 on Thursday. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SINA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in shares of SINA by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,698 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of SINA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of SINA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 547,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

