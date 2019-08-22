Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $435,701.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia and Iquant. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01336927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

