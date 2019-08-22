SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,330 ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 3.62% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $91.60.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.