SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

