SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 294 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,009.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 173,017 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth $3,298,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 42.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 15.3% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.59. 332,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.