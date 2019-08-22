Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 59.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

