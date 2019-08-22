Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.21.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.