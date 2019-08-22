Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,714. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kneuer purchased 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.