SounDAC (XSD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 97% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, SounDAC has traded down 97% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $919,365.00 and $288.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

