South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 52-Week Low at $142.70

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.70 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144.86 ($1.89), with a volume of 2488321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40 ($2.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of South32 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.48)) on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

South32 Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

