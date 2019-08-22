Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 12,786,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 17,765,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,561,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,760 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

