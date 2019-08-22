SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

