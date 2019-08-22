Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) Stake Cut by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55.

