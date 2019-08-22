SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000.

MDY traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.29. 131,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,442. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $284.45 and a 12-month high of $374.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

