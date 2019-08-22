Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $105,536.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00267127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01334575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.