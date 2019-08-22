Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Splunk by 28.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 582,919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 682,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,673. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.